Insider Selling: Enpro (NYSE:NPO) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,747.50. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NPO traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $277.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,031. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.53. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $286.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 147.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Enpro had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Enpro’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Enpro by 1,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,497,000 after purchasing an additional 386,406 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,065,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 270,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 26.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,527,000 after buying an additional 172,991 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enpro by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 319,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,261,000 after purchasing an additional 151,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enpro by 36,070.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after buying an additional 104,964 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

