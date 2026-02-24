Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells 34,939 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Axel Schwan sold 34,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $2,358,731.89. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,369.84. This represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Axel Schwan sold 2,187 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $147,491.28.

On Monday, December 15th, Axel Schwan sold 5,860 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $415,298.20.

QSR stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.81. 2,341,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,446. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $73.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 110.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend interest — QSR was named in a roundup of “3 Big Dividend Stocks” that are raising payouts, which can attract income-oriented investors and support demand for the shares. 3 Big Dividend Stocks Just Raised Payouts—Here’s Who’s Leading in 2026 (QSR)

Dividend interest — QSR was named in a roundup of “3 Big Dividend Stocks” that are raising payouts, which can attract income-oriented investors and support demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Investor event scheduled — RBI is hosting an investor event on Feb. 26, 2026 (management presentation/Q&A). Events like this often drive intraday buying as investors and analysts re-assess guidance, growth initiatives and capital allocation. Restaurant Brands International is Hosting an Investor Event on February 26, 2026

Investor event scheduled — RBI is hosting an investor event on Feb. 26, 2026 (management presentation/Q&A). Events like this often drive intraday buying as investors and analysts re-assess guidance, growth initiatives and capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view mixed — JPMorgan cut its price target from $77 to $72 but maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the business despite a smaller near-term upside. That keeps institutional support but slightly reduces upside expectations. Analyst Rating/Price Target Note

Analyst view mixed — JPMorgan cut its price target from $77 to $72 but maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the business despite a smaller near-term upside. That keeps institutional support but slightly reduces upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — multiple executives (including Axel Schwan, CFO Sami Siddiqui and several other insiders) sold shares on Feb. 23, with individual sales ranging from ~3.8k to ~34.9k shares; one filing shows a 15%+ reduction for an insider and the CFO cut their stake by ~28.7%. Large, simultaneous insider disposals can be perceived negatively by investors even if they’re for diversification or tax-liability reasons. SEC Filing (example insider sale)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

