Brian Glassberg Sells 2,000 Shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Glassberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $396,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,159.89. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE GATX traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.11. 250,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 16.31 and a quick ratio of 16.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.19. GATX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $139.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. GATX had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Positive Sentiment: Company results and capital return: GATX reported Q4 and full?year 2025 results, raised the quarterly dividend by 8.2% and authorized a new $300M share repurchase program — all bullish for earnings per share and shareholder returns.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Multiple executives disclosed sales on Feb 20 — SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,595 shares, EVP Brian L. Glassberg sold 2,000 shares, and VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,200 shares. These sizable disposals (20–41% reductions in individual holdings) can trigger investor concern about insider conviction and add selling pressure.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 364.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

