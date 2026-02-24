Insider Selling: Knowles (NYSE:KN) Director Sells 41,048 Shares of Stock

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) Director Keith Barnes sold 41,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $1,114,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Knowles Trading Up 2.2%

KN stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. 572,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,427. Knowles Corporation has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.45%.The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,502,000 after buying an additional 1,094,715 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,510,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,108,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,072,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 470,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 95.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 469,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KN

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.