Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Director Michael Warren Vostrizansky Acquires 23,000 Shares

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) Director Michael Warren Vostrizansky purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $494,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $494,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Neptune Insurance Stock Performance

Neptune Insurance stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. 385,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,142. Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 185.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.

Get Neptune Insurance alerts:

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NP shares. Evercore set a $30.00 price target on Neptune Insurance in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Neptune Insurance from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Neptune Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised Neptune Insurance to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neptune Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

View Our Latest Report on Neptune Insurance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neptune Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Neptune Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

About Neptune Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding. We offer a range of easy-to-purchase residential and commercial insurance products — including primary flood insurance, excess flood insurance, and parametric earthquake insurance — distributed through a nationwide network of agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.