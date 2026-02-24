Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Director Michael Warren Vostrizansky Acquires 23,000 Shares

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) Director Michael Warren Vostrizansky purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $494,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $494,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Neptune Insurance Stock Performance
Neptune Insurance stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. 385,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,142. Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 185.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.
Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Neptune Insurance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Insurance
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neptune Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Neptune Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.
About Neptune Insurance
Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding. We offer a range of easy-to-purchase residential and commercial insurance products — including primary flood insurance, excess flood insurance, and parametric earthquake insurance — distributed through a nationwide network of agencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Insurance
- This makes me furious
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.