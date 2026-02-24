WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ USSH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 253,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund by 99.2% in the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

