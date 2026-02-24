Employers (NYSE:EIG) EVP Acquires $79,460.00 in Stock

Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Pedraja bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $79,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,845.90. This trade represents a 11.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EIG stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 513,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,279. Employers Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $902.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.35 million. Employers had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

EIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Employers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Employers in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 183,828 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 159,956 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Employers by 93.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 264,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 127,330 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 326.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Employers by 125.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EIG) is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers’ compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

