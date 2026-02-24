Financial Analysis: ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) & Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS)

Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Interactive Technologies and ACI Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Interactive Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 ACI Worldwide 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

ACI Worldwide has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.53%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Global Interactive Technologies.

This table compares Global Interactive Technologies and ACI Worldwide”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Interactive Technologies $790,000.00 14.17 -$6.17 million ($0.59) -5.17 ACI Worldwide $1.73 billion 2.33 $203.12 million $2.48 15.76

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Global Interactive Technologies. Global Interactive Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACI Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Interactive Technologies and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Interactive Technologies N/A -104.68% -93.94% ACI Worldwide 15.07% 18.97% 8.75%

Volatility and Risk

Global Interactive Technologies has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Global Interactive Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Interactive Technologies

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of a global multi-media platform for users to interact with other like-minded users to share appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures such as K-POP and modern Korean culture. It operates through the FANTOO platform. The company was founded on October 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Payments Orchestration Platform for optimizing payments; omni-channel payment platform; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, telecommunications, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, include product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

