Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) & Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Critical Contrast

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hesai Group and Autoliv”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $2.75 billion 1.37 -$14.02 million $0.42 64.21 Autoliv $10.82 billion 0.87 $735.00 million $9.56 12.89

Profitability

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group. Autoliv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hesai Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Hesai Group and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group 15.70% 8.04% 5.94% Autoliv 6.80% 30.42% 9.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hesai Group and Autoliv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 5 2 3.13 Autoliv 0 3 10 0 2.77

Hesai Group currently has a consensus target price of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 14.20%. Autoliv has a consensus target price of $134.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Autoliv.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hesai Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autoliv beats Hesai Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

