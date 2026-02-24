Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.500-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised Boston Beer from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $3.53 on Tuesday, hitting $227.69. The stock had a trading volume of 190,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.81. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $185.34 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $385.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.38%.Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE: SAM) is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer’s flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

