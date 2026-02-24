CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Announces Earnings Results

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.12), FiscalAI reports. CareDx had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 19.65%.The firm had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from CareDx’s conference call:

Q4 revenue of $108.4 million (+25% y/y) and full?year revenue of $379.8 million (+14% y/y) , testing volume up 17% in Q4, ~69% non?GAAP gross margin, positive adjusted EBITDA (Q4 $6.5M, FY $31.7M), roughly $201M cash and no debt, and ~$88M of share repurchases in 2025.

, testing volume up 17% in Q4, ~69% non?GAAP gross margin, positive adjusted EBITDA (Q4 $6.5M, FY $31.7M), roughly $201M cash and no debt, and ~$88M of share repurchases in 2025. Management highlighted multiple product launches and pipeline progress, including AlloSure Heart (pediatrics), AlloSure Plus, HistoMap Kidney and pivotal AlloHeme (ACROBAT) data that detected relapse a median 41 days earlier with 85% sensitivity/92% specificity and a planned commercial rollout in early 2027 targeting payer coverage in 2028.

and pivotal AlloHeme (ACROBAT) data that detected relapse a median 41 days earlier with 85% sensitivity/92% specificity and a planned commercial rollout in early 2027 targeting payer coverage in 2028. A draft Medicare Local Coverage Determination (LCD) could reduce annual revenue by about $15M; the company baked a conservative $7.5M (half?year) hit into 2026 guidance and also expects a PLA code reimbursement cut that pushes blended revenue per test into the low $1,400s.

could reduce annual revenue by about $15M; the company baked a conservative $7.5M (half?year) hit into 2026 guidance and also expects a PLA code reimbursement cut that pushes blended revenue per test into the low $1,400s. Operations and cash collection improved materially—DSO improved from 71 to 41 days and 2025 cash collections rose ~32% to $405.6M—and the company is investing ~$10M in Epic Aura/Epic Enterprise LIMS integrations, which management says is already reducing login issues (~40%) and should improve order quality, billing and long?term volume growth.

CDNA traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. 583,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,300. The company has a market capitalization of $990.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.51. CareDx has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

In related news, CEO John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 19,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $407,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 597,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,641,089.80. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $625,949. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CareDx by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $155,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research upgraded CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on CareDx from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) is a precision diagnostics company focused on the care of transplant patients. The firm develops and commercializes non?invasive tests designed to detect organ transplant rejection and infection risk, helping physicians make informed management decisions throughout the post?transplant journey.

The company’s core product portfolio includes AlloMap®, a gene expression profiling test for heart transplant recipients, and AlloSure®, a donor?derived cell?free DNA assay used primarily in kidney transplant monitoring.

