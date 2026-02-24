Comparing Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) and HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM)

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) and HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and HomesToLife”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bassett Furniture Industries $335.28 million 0.38 $6.10 million $0.70 20.84 HomesToLife $4.17 million 7.43 -$1.67 million $0.04 52.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bassett Furniture Industries has higher revenue and earnings than HomesToLife. Bassett Furniture Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomesToLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

54.4% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bassett Furniture Industries has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomesToLife has a beta of -1.59, suggesting that its share price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bassett Furniture Industries and HomesToLife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bassett Furniture Industries 1 1 0 1 2.33 HomesToLife 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and HomesToLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bassett Furniture Industries 1.82% 3.91% 1.98% HomesToLife N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bassett Furniture Industries beats HomesToLife on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers. The company also distributes its products through multi-line furniture stores, including Bassett galleries or design centers, as well as sells online; and engages in wood and upholstery operations. In addition, it owns and leases land, retail store properties, warehouses, and distribution centers. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1902 and is based in Bassett, Virginia.

About HomesToLife

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

