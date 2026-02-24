Head to Head Review: BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) vs. Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Expion360 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of BIO-key International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expion360 and BIO-key International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $5.62 million 1.18 -$13.48 million ($0.68) -1.01 BIO-key International $6.93 million 0.86 -$4.30 million ($1.04) -0.53

BIO-key International has higher revenue and earnings than Expion360. Expion360 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-key International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -21.76% -48.80% -21.77% BIO-key International -70.23% -73.33% -43.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Expion360 and BIO-key International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 1 0 0 0 1.00 BIO-key International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

Expion360 has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Expion360 beats BIO-key International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems; e360 SmartTalk mobile application. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

