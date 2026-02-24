Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Announces $0.26 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.8%.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $57.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,143. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital’s primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

