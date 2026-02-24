Insider Buying: Figma (NYSE:FIG) Director Purchases 912,749 Shares of Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Phillips Reed purchased 912,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,179,800.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,644,503.60. The trade was a 164.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 20th, Andrew Phillips Reed acquired 554,103 shares of Figma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $14,351,267.70.

Figma stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.41. 23,356,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,767,780. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. Figma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion and a PE ratio of -8.79.

Figma ( NYSE:FIG ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.28. Figma had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 121.87%.The business had revenue of $303.78 million for the quarter. Figma's quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Figma from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Figma in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Figma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying — ARK Invest (Cathie Wood) purchased roughly $11.8M of FIG, a visible vote of confidence that can lift demand and sentiment for the shares. This is the most immediate catalyst supporting the stock’s rise. Why Figma Stock Popped Today Cathie Wood Is Buying DoorDash Stock…

Recent earnings beat and strong revenue growth — Figma reported an EPS beat and ~40% YoY revenue growth on Feb. 18, evidence that growth is intact and giving investors confidence in the company’s path to monetization and scale. Neutral Sentiment: AI pricing and product monetization under scrutiny — New AI pricing puts usage, churn risk and valuation into sharper focus; if pricing balances revenue per user and adoption it’s positive, but heavy usage or sticker shock could pressure retention. Investors are parsing the details to update revenue and margin models. Figma’s New AI Pricing Puts Usage And Valuation In Sharper Focus

AI pricing and product monetization under scrutiny — New AI pricing puts usage, churn risk and valuation into sharper focus; if pricing balances revenue per user and adoption it’s positive, but heavy usage or sticker shock could pressure retention. Investors are parsing the details to update revenue and margin models. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by senior executives — General Counsel Brendan Mulligan (and CAO Tyler Herb) disclosed recent sales of shares; while the sizes are modest relative to holdings, repeated sales can concern investors about near-term conviction and add supply into the market. SEC filing link provided. Insider Selling Disclosure

Insider selling by senior executives — General Counsel Brendan Mulligan (and CAO Tyler Herb) disclosed recent sales of shares; while the sizes are modest relative to holdings, repeated sales can concern investors about near-term conviction and add supply into the market. SEC filing link provided. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts and mixed broker views — Several firms trimmed price targets and some ratings remain cautious, which can cap upside until Figma proves sustained margin improvement or clearer AI monetization. Consensus remains a “Hold.” Analyst Notes on FIG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Figma during the third quarter worth $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Figma in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Figma by 1,446.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Figma by 1,568.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

