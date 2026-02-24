SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stock Holdings Boosted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $81.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.15.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

