Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.84.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Key Stories Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.