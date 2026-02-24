Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $7.84 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. This represents a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

More Wells Fargo & Company News

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo hired a $3.1 billion advisory team from J.P. Morgan, a move that can immediately boost investment-banking revenue and client relationships if the team brings mandates and fees. Read More.

Wells Fargo hired a $3.1 billion advisory team from J.P. Morgan, a move that can immediately boost investment-banking revenue and client relationships if the team brings mandates and fees. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The bank named Dennis Devine as head of Business Banking (serving firms up to $25M in sales); leadership hires can improve execution and client retention in a strategic segment for fee and deposit growth. Read More.

The bank named Dennis Devine as head of Business Banking (serving firms up to $25M in sales); leadership hires can improve execution and client retention in a strategic segment for fee and deposit growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo research is active: analysts upgraded Alphabet/Google and reiterated/raised views on other tech names (CoreWeave) and raised outlooks on coverage names — this highlights an active research franchise but has limited direct near-term impact on WFC’s fundamentals beyond trading and research revenue. Read More.

Wells Fargo research is active: analysts upgraded Alphabet/Google and reiterated/raised views on other tech names (CoreWeave) and raised outlooks on coverage names — this highlights an active research franchise but has limited direct near-term impact on WFC’s fundamentals beyond trading and research revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The firm’s analyst notes on growth-tech and healthcare (e.g., CoreWeave, Cardinal Health) signal continued investment-banking and research activity, which supports noninterest income but is incremental and timing-dependent. Read More.

The firm’s analyst notes on growth-tech and healthcare (e.g., CoreWeave, Cardinal Health) signal continued investment-banking and research activity, which supports noninterest income but is incremental and timing-dependent. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Negative publicity and potential operational/regulatory risk from a widely reported fraud case: a 90?year?old customer lost $814K and Wells Fargo denies the claim — such incidents raise reputational, compliance and possible litigation concerns. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 4.1%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.32. The stock has a market cap of $267.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.