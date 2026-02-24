Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Position Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,754,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $738,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.63 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.810-3.870 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial set a $142.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $126,179.56. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,292. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

