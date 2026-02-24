State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,743,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 73,459 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,300,000 after purchasing an additional 141,358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 56.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,047,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after buying an additional 378,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,946,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mandy Yang sold 6,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $198,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,260.87. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $259,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,640,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,280,051.36. This represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 157,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,815 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ENPH opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $343.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.45 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.70.

Key Headlines Impacting Enphase Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat, stronger-than-expected Q1 guidance and a tariff ruling have improved near-term fundamentals and helped re-rate ENPH after a recent strong share rebound. Enphase Energy (ENPH) Valuation Check After Strong Earnings Guidance And Tariff Relief News

Q4 beat, stronger-than-expected Q1 guidance and a tariff ruling have improved near-term fundamentals and helped re-rate ENPH after a recent strong share rebound. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Robbins Geller, Rosen, Faruqi, Berger Montague, Schall, DJS, others) have announced investigations or class-action filings for purchasers of ENPH between April 22, 2025 and October 28, 2025 and are soliciting lead-plaintiff appointments (deadline April 20, 2026). That raises potential litigation exposure, distraction and future costs that could cap upside or increase volatility. Representative filing/alert: INVESTOR ALERT: Enphase Energy, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Class Action Lawsuit – RGRD Law

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

