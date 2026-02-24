State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in ADT Inc. $ADT

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 246,188 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 503.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth $296,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 262,480 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of ADT by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

