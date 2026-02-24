Hellenic Telecom Organization (HLTOY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOYGet Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1231 per share and revenue of $853.3330 million for the quarter.

Shares of HLTOY opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA (OTCMKTS: HLTOY), also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.

Established in 1949 as Greece’s state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.

