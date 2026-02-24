Cascades (CADNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2694 per share and revenue of $1.2016 billion for the quarter.

Cascades Price Performance

OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc is a Canadian leader in the production, conversion and marketing of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. Headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Quebec, the company operates a network of manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Since its founding in 1964, Cascades has focused on sustainable solutions that meet the needs of consumer goods companies, retailers and foodservice businesses.

The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments: packaging specialties, tissue papers and recovery and recycling.

