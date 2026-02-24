Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $311.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.89. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total value of $10,637,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,945,705.60. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,112,482 shares of company stock worth $119,145,289 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

