LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 14,769 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $35,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $3,841,015.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $182.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.18 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

