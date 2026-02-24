Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.5% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 27.5% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 91,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,630,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.97.

In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL opened at $141.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

