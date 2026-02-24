35,873,464 Shares in Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,873,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Paramount Skydance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,864,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter valued at $2,511,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSKY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Skydance currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Paramount Skydance Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:PSKY opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

Paramount Skydance Profile

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

