Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 180,906 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,507,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Genpact worth $691,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Genpact by 364.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Genpact by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genpact from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Susquehanna set a $42.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

In other news, SVP Riju Vashisht sold 16,016 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $747,146.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 95,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,054.65. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $703,855.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,990.85. This represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.96%.

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

