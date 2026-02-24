EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $58.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on EQT from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. EQT had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

