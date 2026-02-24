Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Trading Down 9.3% – Here’s Why

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) dropped 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 173,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 186,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Eagle Plains Resources Trading Down 9.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$22.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

