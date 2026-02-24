Oppenheimer Lowers Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $31.00

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Invitation Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $31.00 target price on Invitation Home in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.97.

INVH opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The business's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 67.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Invitation Home by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

