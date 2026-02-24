Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $73.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNTH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lantheus from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Lantheus from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of -0.08. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 38.7% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 79,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 20.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 118,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

