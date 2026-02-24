Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $202,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 93,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.2% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 41,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. This trade represents a 23.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

