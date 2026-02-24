Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 15,049 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,917,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of EPR Properties worth $633,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4,964.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 201.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $404,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,583.66. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.59%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

