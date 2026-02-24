SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS Stock Holdings Raised by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 11.9% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP owned 3.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $118,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $934,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 80,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BILS opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $99.08 and a 12-month high of $99.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3016 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

