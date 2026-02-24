LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $39.63 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Xylem makes up approximately 1.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.11% of Xylem worth $39,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 1,844.4% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.08.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $127.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $154.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.31 and its 200-day moving average is $141.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

