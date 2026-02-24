First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $24.53 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $24,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

