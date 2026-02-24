First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares during the period. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 1.30% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 556,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,573 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,682,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000.

Shares of FRDM opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08.

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

