Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Consolidated Water has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

CWCO opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $39.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $145,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,085. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1,467.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. is a developer, operator and manufacturer of water treatment and desalination systems. The company designs, engineers, builds and operates reverse-osmosis desalination plants and water treatment facilities, offering both turnkey project delivery and ongoing operations and maintenance services. Its product portfolio includes modular desalination units, water distribution systems, filtration membranes and associated equipment for potable water production.

Consolidated Water serves municipalities, resorts, commercial enterprises and private customers in the Caribbean and the southeastern United States.

