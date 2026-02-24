iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Holdings Raised by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1,117.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,655 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $260.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $271.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.01 and its 200-day moving average is $247.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

