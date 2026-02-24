Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.14

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 189.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 15th.

Data#3 Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Data#3 alerts:

Data#3 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Data#3 Limited engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions and services in Australia, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public and private cloud, Azure, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, and systems management; and security solutions comprising data security and privacy, cloud security, identity and access management, infrastructure end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.

Receive News & Ratings for Data#3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data#3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.