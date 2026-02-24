Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE) Announces $0.06 Interim Dividend

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 310.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42.

About Genesis Energy

Featured Articles

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to residential and business customers in New Zealand. It generates electricity from thermal, hydro, solar, and wind sources. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Kupe segments. The Retail segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services. The Wholesale segment engages in the supply of electricity to the wholesale electricity market; supply of gas and LPG to wholesale and retail customers; and purchase and sale of derivatives to fix the price of electricity.

