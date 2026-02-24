First Financial Bankshares Inc Sells 6,540 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

First Financial Bankshares Inc lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,652,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,898,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,712,000 after acquiring an additional 263,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $5,367,770,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,973,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,126,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 19,493,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,506 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,903 shares of company stock worth $31,496,959. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $125.81 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $134.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

