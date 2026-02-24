IPD Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:IPG)

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 138.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

IPD Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $444.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get IPD Group alerts:

IPD Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

IPD Group Limited distributes electrical infrastructure in Australia. It operates through Products Division and Services Division segments. The company offers power distribution; industrial and motor control; automation and industrial communication; power monitoring; electrical cables; manufacture and distribution of cable plugs; and hazardous area equipment under the third-party brands, such as ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, Red Lion, GE, Socomec, and DEHN. It also offers installation and commissioning; calibration and testing; maintenance and repairs; electric vehicle solutions; and refurbishment and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for IPD Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPD Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.