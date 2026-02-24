IPD Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:IPG)

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 138.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
IPD Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $444.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
IPD Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IPD Group
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for IPD Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPD Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.