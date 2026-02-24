Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Announces Final Dividend of $0.60

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 209.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricant supplies. The Z Energy segment distributes fuel in the New Zealand market. It distributes its products through depots, terminals, pipelines, and service station sites.

