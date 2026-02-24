Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM). In a filing disclosed on February 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Salesforce stock on February 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SCHWAB JOINT BROKERAGE #1 (HOME GROWN)” account.
Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/10/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 2/9/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/9/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 2/9/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/9/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 2/9/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/9/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/29/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/29/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/29/2026.
Salesforce Price Performance
Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $178.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.57. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.57 and a twelve month high of $313.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.
Salesforce Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,843,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,800,353,000 after buying an additional 270,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,080,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,286,909,000 after acquiring an additional 659,573 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 24,056.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,552,896,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,721,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,019,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,782,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,751,073,000 after purchasing an additional 791,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.33.
More Salesforce News
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition and AI product build-out — Salesforce agreed to acquire Momentum to boost conversational and unstructured-data ingestion for Agentforce and Slackbot, expanding its “agentic AI” capabilities that management is selling as a key growth vector. This strengthens Salesforce’s product moat in AI-driven sales and support automation. Salesforce AI Deals Test Investor Patience As Valuation Screens Attractive
- Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and governance moves — New tie-ups (GoDaddy for identity verification, REI Systems for governance, deeper work with Asymbl) aim to de-risk enterprise AI adoption and integrate human+AI workflows, which can accelerate enterprise sales cycles if customers adopt. Salesforce AI Deals Test Investor Patience As Valuation Screens Attractive
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings and near-term volatility — Salesforce reports quarterly results after the close Wednesday; markets expect a significant post-earnings move, so short-term direction will likely follow beats/misses on revenue, AI monetization progress and margin trends. Here’s How Much Salesforce Stock Is Expected to Move After Earnings Wednesday
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus and options flow — Coverage remains broad (31 analysts reviewed) and options activity shows traders positioning for large moves; that amplifies upside and downside risk around the print. Watch implied volatility and major analysts’ post-earnings reactions. A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Salesforce Through 31 Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Price-target cuts and near-term skepticism — Several major Wall Street firms cut Salesforce price targets ahead of the quarter, reflecting concerns about growth deceleration, margin sustainability and the timeline for AI revenue contribution. Those revisions are pressuring sentiment. Big Salesforce Price Target Cuts Ahead of Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Investor patience and automation concerns — Coverage notes that job cuts/automation messaging and heavy AI spending create ambiguity about near-term returns; some investors are skeptical about timing and execution, which can weigh on the stock until clearer revenue/margin proof points emerge. Did Salesforce’s (CRM) AI Agent Push and Job Cuts Just Recast Its Automation-Driven Investment Narrative?
Insider Transactions at Salesforce
In other Salesforce news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. This trade represents a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Representative Taylor
David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.
David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
