Head-To-Head Analysis: Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) and J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) and J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Great Eagle has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. W. Mays has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Eagle and J. W. Mays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A J. W. Mays -2.24% -0.94% -0.56%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 0.00 J. W. Mays 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of J. W. Mays shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of J. W. Mays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Eagle and J. W. Mays”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Eagle $1.39 billion N/A -$222.33 million N/A N/A J. W. Mays $22.47 million 4.18 -$140,000.00 ($0.26) -178.90

J. W. Mays has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Eagle.

Summary

J. W. Mays beats Great Eagle on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments and properties; and flexible workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates hotels under The Langham, Cordis, and Eaton brand names. In addition, the company offers secretarial, staff, maintenance and repair, consultancy, and advisory services, as well as property maintenance and leasing services. Further, it sales building materials; invests in securities; manages real estate investment trust, computer system solutions, project management and advisory, treasury management, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as real estate agency services; procurement and financing, warehousing, general trading, hospitality, and hotel management services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About J. W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

