Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: A late?stage head?to?head trial showed Novo Nordisk’s next?generation obesity drug (CagriSema) failed to achieve non?inferiority vs. Lilly’s tirzepatide, spurring a sharp selloff in Novo and lifting confidence that Lilly will retain share leadership in the fast?growing obesity market. Novo’s stumbles burnish Lilly’s widening lead in weight-loss drugs
- Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved and Lilly launched a four?dose, single?patient KwikPen for Zepbound (tirzepatide), offering a one?month?per?pen option at the same self?pay price — a product change that should help adherence/retention and reduce friction for payers and patients. Zepbound now available in multi-dose KwikPen
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating and a $1,260 price target, calling Lilly’s 2026 guide conservative while highlighting a diversified pipeline and capital flexibility — an analyst endorsement that supports the stock’s valuation and investor sentiment. Goldman Sachs maintains Buy on Eli Lilly
- Positive Sentiment: Additional pipeline wins: Lilly reported positive combo data (Taltz + Zepbound) in overweight/obese psoriasis patients and expanded licensing activity, underscoring growth avenues beyond obesity/diabetes. These items support longer?term EPS upside. Pipeline expansion and positive trial data
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows and price targets remain constructive (median analyst targets around $1,250+), which underpins sentiment, but these are already priced into today’s move. Analyst and flow commentary
- Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes LLY has recently trailed the S&P 500 on a short?term basis — a reminder that momentum and macro factors can temper performance even with strong fundamentals. Is Eli Lilly Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?
- Negative Sentiment: High levels of insider/large?holder sales (noted in recent reports) could be viewed as a cautionary signal for some investors, though context (estate/institutional rebalancing) matters. Watch insider activity for confirmation. QuiverQuant: insider & institutional activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.7%
LLY opened at $1,057.38 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,054.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $920.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $997.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.