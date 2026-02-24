Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,281.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,228.54.

LLY opened at $1,057.38 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,054.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $920.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $997.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

