ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Citigroup

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACVA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barrington Research cut ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised ACV Auctions to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.63. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%.The business had revenue of $183.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. ACV Auctions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun purchased 31,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $248,440.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,618,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,871,150.58. The trade was a 1.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 12,411,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901,010 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,295,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after buying an additional 5,475,874 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $23,768,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,103,000. Finally, Arvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Arvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace that connects automotive dealers through a mobile-first platform for wholesale vehicle auctions. The company’s software enables dealers to list, inspect and bid on used vehicles in real time, leveraging smartphone-based condition reporting, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to streamline the buying and selling process. ACV Auctions also offers subscription-based access to its auction platform, supplemental reconditioning services and financing tools designed to help dealers optimize inventory turn and reduce risk.

Since its founding in 2014, ACV Auctions has expanded its technology offerings beyond core auction services to include dealer management integrations, transportation logistics coordination and title management solutions.

