Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Zacks Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 63.6% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 788.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

